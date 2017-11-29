Sephardi Community Launches Genealogy Service

The organisation representing Britain’s Sephardi Jews this week launched a genealogy service to help descendants of Jews who fled the Spanish Inquisition 500 years ago gain Spanish and Portuguese passports. The Spanish and Portuguese (S&P) Community launched its internet-based ancestry tracking service as Brits worried about the impact of Brexit look for ways to get EU-qualifying passports.

Details may be found in an article in the Times of Israel web site at: http://bit.ly/2zyJ3U4.

