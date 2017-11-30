Meghan Markle is Descended from King Edward III, according to Researchers at NEHGS

Markle is a cousin of her future husband, Prince Harry, more than 240 times over. She is related to Prince Harry through lines shared with both HM The Queen and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. She is related to 8 American presidents, 3 first ladies, and a cast of other notable Americans, including actors James Dean and Roy Rogers.

World renowned genealogist Gary Boyd Roberts, Senior Research Scholar Emeritus at the New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) has, together with collaborators, revealed that England’s future American Royal Bride is descended from royalty herself. She is a 24th generation descendant of King Edward III, a medieval monarch of England who died in 1377. This newly discovered lineage for Ms. Markle comes through an early immigrant to Boston, Massachusetts, the royally-descended Rev. William Skipper, who arrived in New England in 1639, an ancestor of the future royal’s father, Thomas Wayne Markle.

You can read all the details in the New England Historic Genealogical Society’s web site at: https://www.americanancestors.org/meghan-markle.