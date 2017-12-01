Genealogical Research Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania has Shut Down

· December 1, 2017 · Societies · No Comments

For close to 20 years, the Genealogical Research Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania has occupied an old church on Main Street in Peckville. However, the building is now locked and “closed” signs cover the building. The society’s web site at https://www.grsnp.net now says, “We are no longer in business as of November 4, 2017. Scranton Public Library, and other local 501c3 organizations, have our records.”

Society officers are in the process of dissolving the non-profit organization that helped people research their family histories. The society reportedly closed because of a lack of volunteers.

Joe Bryer, a former president of the society, is quoted as saying that thousands of documents that were never digitized that now may be lost.

Details may be found in an article by Stacy Lange in the WNEP web site at: http://bit.ly/2AtxLEm.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: