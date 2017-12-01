Genealogical Research Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania has Shut Down

For close to 20 years, the Genealogical Research Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania has occupied an old church on Main Street in Peckville. However, the building is now locked and “closed” signs cover the building. The society’s web site at https://www.grsnp.net now says, “We are no longer in business as of November 4, 2017. Scranton Public Library, and other local 501c3 organizations, have our records.”

Society officers are in the process of dissolving the non-profit organization that helped people research their family histories. The society reportedly closed because of a lack of volunteers.

Joe Bryer, a former president of the society, is quoted as saying that thousands of documents that were never digitized that now may be lost.

Details may be found in an article by Stacy Lange in the WNEP web site at: http://bit.ly/2AtxLEm.