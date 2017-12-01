New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the people at Findmypast:

There are over 8.5 million new records available to search this Findypast Friday. New additions include;

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Our Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions have been supplemented with over 13,000 additional records from Rotherham Family History Society. These records, a mix of original images and transcript-only entries, can help you discover birth years, death years, memorial locations and inscription details.

Yorkshire Burials

New additions covering Methodist burials at sites near South Street and Carver Street in Sheffield have been added to the collection.

Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943

Find out if your ancestor worked aboard a ship arriving into Boston. Included are transcripts as well as original images that can reveal your seafaring relative’s occupation on board, a physical description and in some cases, even their signature. Digitized from original documents at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), this unique resource is a welcome addition to our existing Boston collection.

Massachusetts Deaths, 1969-2010

Another new addition to our collection of Massachusetts records, Massachusetts Deaths, 1969-2010 consists of transcripts that include a name, date and year of death, location.

United States Obituary Notices

This vast resource of over 6 million records has been transcribed from the tributes.com website and could help you uncover previously unknown details surrounding your ancestor’s death. Each transcript will reveal a name, birth date, death date, location, the person’s unique obituary text and a link out to the original source.

United States Marriages

Our premium collection of US marriage records has grown again with the addition of over 30,000 new records from the states of Kentucky, Maryland and South Carolina. This release also sees the addition of a brand new county to the collection – Somerset County, Maryland. When complete, our United States Marriage Collection provides you with both spouses’ martial statuses, parents’ names and the location of the marriage.