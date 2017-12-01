Registration Opens for the National Genealogical Society’s 2018 Family History Conference

The following announcement was written by the folks at the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

Arlington, VA, 1 DECEMBER 2017— Registration is now open for the National Genealogical Society’s fortieth annual Family History Conference, Paths to Your Past, which will be held 2–5 May 2018 at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To register on or after 1 December 2017, visit the NGS website and complete the online registration form.

Join thousands of family historians and genealogists for four days of the consummate genealogical networking and learning environment. Choose from more than 175 lectures and special programs and enjoy luncheons with guest speakers who are experts in their fields. Discover Michigan’s expansive genealogical and archival repositories and learn about the wealth of family history resources throughout the Great Lakes region. Explore the Exhibit Hall and Family History Expo featuring more than eighty exhibitors.

This year’s conference offers participants an array of lectures that range from general genealogy to military research, ethnic and religious records, technology, and repositories. The program also features a two-day African American track and a full conference DNA track. The online searchable program, as well as a PDF version, include an overview of the sessions, tours, pre-conference events, registration times, and rates as well as general conference and hotel details.

Pre-conference events include a research trip to the Library of Michigan and the Archives of Michigan in Lansing; a Civil War tour, a visit to Grand Rapids’ Meijer Gardens, and a tour of Grand Rapids and its many historic homes. The Board for Certification of Genealogists® (BCG) Education Fund will be presenting a full day, skillbuilding workshop, and ProQuest will host a free, full day program for librarians. Details of all these events and more are in the Registration Brochure.

Pre-conference events and seating for conference meals and the conference banquet fill up quickly, so be sure to register on 1 December 2017 or soon thereafter.

Free and open to the public, the Exhibit Hall and Family History Expo will include the latest software for genealogists, books and periodicals, products and accessories of interest to family historians, demonstrations, book signings, daily drawings, and giveaways. DNA testing companies will answer questions on-site. Several genealogy subscription services will have computers available and will assist visitors new to family history research.

Attendees are urged to visit and sign up for the conference blog, which will feature tips on local and regional research facilities, things to do in and around Michigan, and updated information on hotel availability and local restaurants.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.