DNA Wall Art

Here is a rather unusual Christmas gift: a framed canvas art displaying one’s DNA, suitable for hanging on a wall. No two of these will ever be alike. I bet not everyone will receive one of these!

DNA11 is a company in Ottawa, Ontario that produces colorful framed canvas art for hanging, and smaller versions for desk display. One of the offerings is a display of one’s DNA markers. The information for each display comes from a quick and easy swabbing of the inside of your cheek.

Hmmm, I am not sure how you obtain a swabbing of the gift recipient’s cheek without him or her realizing that you have some sort of an unusual plan. I’ll leave that for you to figure out.

The swabbing is analyzed and DNA is extracted. The DNA of several people can be combined into one canvas or split into two screens for couples. The information from that DNA is then converted into a piece of art. You get to choose the style, color, size and frame from an almost limitless range of possibilities.

Prices range from $199 to $649.

You can learn more on the DNA11 web site at: http://www.dna11.com.