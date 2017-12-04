New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 4, 2017

· December 4, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Over one million records and one million images from Denmark Censuses 1834, 1840, and 1925 were added on FamilySearch this week. Many more records from ArgentinaBillionGravesEnglandItalySweden and the United States were also published. Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Argentina, Entre Ríos, Catholic Church Records, 1764-1983

39,130

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975

157,470

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

BillionGraves Index

223,936

223,936

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1834

1,042,384

0

New indexed records collection

Denmark Census, 1840

0

50,896

Added images to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1925

0

960,707

Added images to an existing collection

England, Hampshire Bishop’s Transcripts 1680-1892

0

1,606

Added images to an existing collection

Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955

73,366

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Illinois, Cook County Deaths, 1878-1994

330,480

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Padova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1621-1936

0

558,316

Added images to an existing collection

Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927

98,140

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: