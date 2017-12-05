Call for Papers: 2018 BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy

The following announcement was written by the folks who organize and manage the BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy:

“Strengthening Ties That Bind Families Together” Tuesday, July 31 through Friday, August 3, 2018 Proposals are now being accepted for the 2018 BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy which will be held Tuesday, July 31 through Friday, August 3, at the BYU Conference Center in Provo, Utah.



Proposals are accepted through the BYU recruiting system. You will be required to have a BYU Net ID. If you do not have a Net ID, click here to create one. You may submit up to eight proposals by clicking on the following link: Submit Proposals and Apply Here

The deadline for proposals is Friday, January 5, 2018. We welcome proposals that allow participants to gain new skills and receive helpful information in the following areas of family history and genealogy:

Getting started in family history Classes specifically designed for those who are beginners to research

*Vendor demonstration classes (software, websites, etc.)

Writing, preserving, and sharing histories online (blogging, photos, and stories)

Digital technologies and using computers, technology, and the Internet for research

DNA and Forensic genealogy

Record types (probate, immigration/naturalization, church, newspapers, military, etc.)

Beginning, intermediate, and advanced research methodology in: British Isles (England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales) Germany Scandinavia United States—state and regional topics Other countries and international regions

Family History Center support and family history consultant training

Engaging youth in family history

* Vendor demonstrations will be a “sponsored” class. Vendors can teach about their service or product during a vendor track as part of the normal conference schedule for free.