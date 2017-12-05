How to Transfer Cassette Tapes to a Computer for Long-Term Preservation

A newsletter reader wrote to me recently, asking:

“I am in the process of backing up my family/genealogy records. There is a lot of information available about commercial services transfer of information. However, I am not seeing much about transfer of audiotapes to more stable backup. Have you written any articles or know of sources to help me evaluate commercial services for audiotapes?”

My answer is:

“No, I have not written about that simply because so many audio experts have already written about the topic and many of their articles are available online. I am not going to duplicate articles that have already been written. You can find dozens of articles describing several different methods by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=copy+audio+tapes+to+digital&t=hg&ia=web.

“My favorite article about transferring old audio tapes to computer digital files is How to Transfer Cassette Tape to Computer on the WikiHow site at: https://www.wikihow.com/Transfer-Cassette-Tape-to-Computer. It is very detailed and lavishly illustrated with some excellent drawings illustrating each recommended step. Check it out.”