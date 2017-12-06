100 Years Ago Today the Halifax Explosion nearly destroyed Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

On the morning of 6 December 1917, the SS Mont-Blanc, a French cargo ship laden with high explosives left the dock in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and headed for Bordeaux, France. The explosives were destined to be used by the French military in World War I. At 8:45 AM, the SS Mont-Blanc collided with the Norwegian vessel SS Imo in the Narrows, a strait connecting the upper Halifax Harbour to Bedford Basin. A fire broke out on the French cargo ship. 20 minutes after the collision, at 9:04:35 am, the SS Mont-Blanc exploded.

The blast destroyed both ships along with most of the Richmond district of Halifax. Approximately 2,000 people were killed, about 500 of them children, by the blast or by flying debris, fires or collapsed buildings. An estimated 9,000 others were injured.

The Halifax Explosion was one of the worst disasters in North American history. It was the largest man-made explosion prior to the development of nuclear weapons, releasing the equivalent energy of roughly 2.9 kilotons of TNT.

In addition, Ancestry has released a collection of records online, the Halifax Explosion Remembrance Book, the first definitive listing and searchable database of those killed in the 1917 disaster. The collection is available to all Canadians for free on Ancestry.ca and contains records of courage and tragedy from those who lost their lives in the disaster.

Those commemorated in the records include:

Halifax Protestant Orphanage Memorial Records: Among the youngest causalities of the explosion were children from the Halifax Protestant Orphanage.

Vincent J.P. Coleman, Memorial Record: The 41-year old Intercolonial Railway Dispatcher was responsible for bringing all incoming trains around Halifax to a halt pre-explosion. Coleman saved the lives of about 300 railway passengers. Born in 1876, Coleman lost his life at his post of duty.

Captain Horatio H. Brannen, Memorial Record: As the Capt. of Stella Maris, Capt. Brannen and crew fought the fire caused by the collision of Imo and Mont Blanc. During his efforts to tow Mont Blanc away from the Halifax shore, the ship burst into flames. His tugboat, Stella Maris, was left crippled and tossed aside by the blast. Born in 1872, the Capt. lost his life at the age of 45 years old.

Captain Haakon From, Memorial Record: As the Capt. of Imo, Capt. From oversaw the ship that collided with Mont Blanc. Born in 1870, From lost his life in the Halifax Explosion at the age of 47 years old.

Pilot William Hayes, Memorial Record: Pilot and crewmember aboard Imo. Born in 1877, the pilot and crewmember of Imo worked amongst 41 French sailors. He lost his life at the age of 40 years old during the explosion.

Click here to access the the Halifax Explosion Remembrance Book.