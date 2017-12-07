“A Date Which Will Live in Infamy”

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, stunned virtually everyone in the United States. Pearl Harbor was totally unprepared. 353 Japanese planes mounted a surprise assault on American naval forces stationed in Hawaii. The attack killed 2,403 United States personnel, injured 1,178, drew the United States into World War II, and altered the course of history forever.

President Franklin Roosevelt quickly addressed Congress to ask for a declaration of war. This action was soon followed by declaration of war with Germany and, soon after, with Italy.

Today is the appropriate time to pause and reflect on the events of 76 years ago today. Let us vow to never again allow any nation ever catch us unprepared.

You can view many photos of the attack on Pearl Harbor at http://bit.ly/2k6jmDD and at http://bit.ly/2jsncYv.

The stories of the Pearl Harbor survivors can be found on many web sites. You might start at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=stories+of+pearl+harbor+survivors&t=hf&ia=web.