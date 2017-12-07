Introducing MyHeritage Surveys for Those Who took a MyHeritage DNA Test or Uploaded Their DNA Test to MyHeritage

The MyHeritage Blog has announced a new service from the company that will “investigate how genetics affects various aspects of our lives.” The announcement says (in part):

“At MyHeritage, we constantly discover new ways for our users to explore their origins and learn more about who they are. Our Science Team, led by world-renowned genetics pioneer Dr. Yaniv Erlich, recently released surveys — a cutting-edge research project to help us investigate how genetics affects various aspects of our lives, with the cooperation of the MyHeritage community.

“These surveys analyze the relationships between genetics and behavior, personal characteristics, and culture. The surveys will help us see what makes people similar and what makes them different, based on their genes. With your answers, you will help contribute valuable data that may lead to significant scientific discoveries.

“We invite all MyHeritage users who took a MyHeritage DNA test or uploaded their DNA test to MyHeritage, to take part in this project. If you already began answering, feel free to come back and complete the surveys.”

The full announcement may be found at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2017/12/introducing-myheritage-surveys/. You can also take the survey by going to the same address and click on a link near the end of the announcement.

I took the survey!