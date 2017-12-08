New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

British & Irish Roots Collection

Explore this unique resource, handpicked by our in-house experts. Our new British & Irish roots collection brings together more than 95 million records from across a wide variety of records covering the United States and Canada. Each record identifies a British or Irish emigrant who came to North America. For example, Findmypast identified a population register from California that noted that a widow was Scottish and pulled this record into the collection. This new, first-of-its-kind collection gives North American family historians the chance to search for their British and Irish roots all in one place. The collection includes passenger lists, census records, naturalization applications, and draft registrations, as well as birth, marriage, and death records. The journeys researchers can expect to find include:

Anyone leaving the UK or Ireland and emigrating to the US, Canada or the Caribbean

Anyone emigrating from Canada or the Caribbean to the US (this covers the large number of British and Irish emigrants who stopped temporarily in Canada and/or the Caribbean)

Anyone listed on any US or Canadian record with British or Irish origins, birthplace or parents

British Army, Imperial War Museum Bond of Sacrifice 1914-1918

Discover photographs and uncover details of your WW1 military ancestor’s service with an index pertaining to more than 18,000 records found on the Imperial War Museum website. Each transcript will reveal your ancestor’s rank, regiment, awards, soldier number and death date. Additional information, including images, can be found by following links to the source’s website.

Kent Baptisms

Over 13,000 records have been added to our collection of Kent Baptisms. The new additions cover the parishes of Meopham, Luddesdown, Cobham, Nurstead and Ifield. Each record includes a transcript of the original source material that will allow you to determine when your ancestor was born, when and where they were baptised, their residence, parent’s names and father’s occupation. A number may also reveal additional information such as the mother’s maiden name and/or additional notes.

Kent Banns

400 new records have been added to our collection of Kent Banns. An ancient legal tradition, banns are an announcement in church of a couple’s intention to marry. Banns were read in the parish (or parishes) in which the couple lived on three consecutive Sundays before the wedding and provided an opportunity for the congregation to put forward a reason why the marriage may not lawfully take place. Each record includes a transcript of the original banns book that will reveal the couple’s names, their home parishes, marital status, where their banns were announced and the date they were read.

Kent Marriages

More than 3,000 new records have been added to our collection of Kent parish marriage records. Each transcript will reveal information about both your ancestor and their spouse, allowing you to add a whole new branch to your family tree. Each record will reveal the couple’s names, birth years, occupations, father’s names, father’s occupations, residence, witnesses, marriage date and location.

Kent Burials

Over 10,000 new records covering the parishes of Meopham, Luddesdown, Cobham, Nurstead, Ifield have been added to our collection of Kent Burials. Each transcript will reveal your ancestors age at death and their residence as well as when and where they were laid to rest. A number of records may also reveal additional information such as their occupation, dedication and notes on their marital status, parent’s names and whether they were a “foundling”.

Kent Wills & Probate Indexes

Over 49,000 new probate index cards have recently been added to our collection of Kent Wills & Probate Indexes 1328-1890. The contains consists of records from seven different ecclesiastical Church of England courts across the county and was compiled from four separate sources: the West Kent Probate index 1750-1890, West Kent Probate Index 1440-1857, Kent Inventories 1571-1842 and Kent Will Abstracts 1328-1691, and includes 14 different types of document. Each record includes a transcript of the original index that will reveal your ancestor’s occupation, probate date and other names included in the documents. Most records will also include details to help you obtain the original document from the Kent History & Library Centre.