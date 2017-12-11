Findmypast Creates Brand New Collection for Tracing Immigrants from the British Isles

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Leading family history website, Findmypast, has announced the creation of a brand new resource that has been specifically designed to help U.S. researchers trace their family’s British and Irish heritage.

The British and Irish Roots Collection is a unique database consisting of more than 98 million assorted records that have been hand-picked from existing collections by Findmypast’s in-house experts.

This ground-breaking collection gives family historians the chance to trace their ancestors’ journeys across the Atlantic like never before by bringing together a wide range of record sets that list origin or place of birth as anywhere in Britain and Ireland. Millions of passenger lists, census records, naturalization applications and draft registrations, as well as birth, marriage, and death records spanning more than 400 years (1573 to 1990) of migration between the British Isles and North America can now be explored in one unified search, enabling North American family historians to trace the migration of ancestors from the Old World to the New through one simple search.

This is the first time such an expansive database has been curated in such a way. Now, exclusively with Findmypast, family historians can trace the origins of their transatlantic ancestors all in one place.

The journeys researchers can expect to find include:

Anyone leaving the UK or Ireland and emigrating to the US, Canada or the Caribbean Anyone emigrating from Canada or the Caribbean to the US (this covers the large number of British and Irish immigrants who stopped temporarily in Canada and/or the Caribbean) Anyone listed on any US or Canadian record with British or Irish origins, birthplace or parents



For example, if a US Military record mentions that a soldier was born in Wales, or if a US census return states that a household member was born in Athlone, Ireland, those records will be searchable through British and Irish Roots.

All records within this expansive collection will be free to search and explore for a limited period.

Findmypast is proud to be the essential online resource for British and Irish family historians, offering users access to more records from the British Isles than any other site.

