Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) When Your Descendants Become Curious About Their Ancestors
Introducing MyHeritage Surveys for Those Who took a MyHeritage DNA Test or Uploaded Their DNA Test to MyHeritage
Book Review: In Search of a Fair Wind – The Sea Letters of Georgia Townsend Yates, 1891-1892
Genealogy Data Entry Techniques
How to Transfer Cassette Tapes to a Computer for Long-Term Preservation
Why You’re Probably Related to Nefertiti, Confucius, and Socrates … and Most Everyone Else
Hands on with the $149.99 Insignia™ NS-P11A8100 11.6-inch Tablet with Removable Keyboard
Council of Irish Genealogical Organisations Launches an Online Petition for the Early Release of the 1926 Census
First Genetic Map of Ireland Unlocks Secrets About Ancestors
Richmond Whig And Commercial Journal now Available on the Virginia Newspaper Project
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 4, 2017
New BT27 UK Outbound Passenger Lists Go Online for the 1930s Decade
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
“A Date Which Will Live in Infamy”
100 Years Ago Today the Halifax Explosion nearly destroyed Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Call for Papers: 2018 BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy
Call for Papers: 2019 Annual Conference of the Ohio Genealogical Society
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
LikeLike