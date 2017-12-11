Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy EvenIn order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php

(+) When Your Descendants Become Curious About Their Ancestors

Introducing MyHeritage Surveys for Those Who took a MyHeritage DNA Test or Uploaded Their DNA Test to MyHeritage

Book Review: In Search of a Fair Wind – The Sea Letters of Georgia Townsend Yates, 1891-1892

Genealogy Data Entry Techniques

How to Transfer Cassette Tapes to a Computer for Long-Term Preservation

Why You’re Probably Related to Nefertiti, Confucius, and Socrates … and Most Everyone Else

Hands on with the $149.99 Insignia™ NS-P11A8100 11.6-inch Tablet with Removable Keyboard

Council of Irish Genealogical Organisations Launches an Online Petition for the Early Release of the 1926 Census

First Genetic Map of Ireland Unlocks Secrets About Ancestors

Richmond Whig And Commercial Journal now Available on the Virginia Newspaper Project

New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 4, 2017

New BT27 UK Outbound Passenger Lists Go Online for the 1930s Decade

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

“A Date Which Will Live in Infamy”

100 Years Ago Today the Halifax Explosion nearly destroyed Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Call for Papers: 2018 BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy

Call for Papers: 2019 Annual Conference of the Ohio Genealogical Society

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.