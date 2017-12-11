Richmond Whig And Commercial Journal now Available on the Virginia Newspaper Project

The Virginia Newspaper Project has announced digitized copies of Richmond Whig and Commercial Journal, a daily published by John Hampden Pleasants and Josiah Abbot from 1831-1832, are now available on Virginia Chronicle web site.

Thanks to a partnership with the Huntington Library in San Marino, California, which generously shared its collection with the Library of Virginia, the digitized issues on Virginia Chronicle represent a nearly complete run of Richmond Whig and Commercial Journal. This title is one among many in the Whig family of newspapers published in Richmond during the nineteenth century.

Details may be found in the announcement at: http://bit.ly/2A8Zu9J.