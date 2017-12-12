A GIS Mapping Project to Accurately Document Every Grave in a Waxahachie Cemetery

A Geographic Information System (GIS Software) is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. It stores data on geographical features and their characteristics. Surveyors and cartographers use GIS technology extensively. The same technology cn be used to document cemeteries. Waxahachie, Texas is one of the latest cities to use GIS technology to document history at the Waxahachie City Cemetery.

The mapping project will record biographical information of each person buried as well as the location of each grave. This information will then be put into an interactive map that residents can view through the city’s website. The result will be a map that will have a look similar to a Google map. It will be an aerial view that will show the terrain of the cemetery. The map will show the different sections and allow people to zoom in and out.

By clicking on a headstone shown on the map, a list all of the information contained on the headstone will be displayed. It will include military service if such information is listed on the marker and will have a link where people can view a photo of the headstone. The precise location of the grave will be listed as well.

You can read more about the Waxahachie City Cemetery project in an article by Andrew Branca in the Waxahachietx.com Daily Light at http://bit.ly/2BcjJHv.

 

