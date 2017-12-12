MyHeritage DNA Announces a Last Minute Holiday Sale: Only $49 US each if you Purchase 2 or More DNA Testing Kits

MyHeritage has announced a special DNA LAST MINUTE holiday sale! Starting today, December 12th, through December 18th, DNA kits will be available for only $49 US (€45/£39) each when you buy 2 or more kits. The price for one kit hasn’t changed and it’s still $59 (€49/£45).
The MyHeritage DNA kits make for a truly special and unique holiday gift for the entire family. As stated in the announcement:
Why choose MyHeritage DNA?
- MyHeritage DNA covers 42 ethnic regions with percentages — more than any other major DNA vendor
- The fastest processing time — only 3-4 weeks
- International database improving your chances of finding relatives around the world
- Fully integrated with family tree tools and historical records to expand your family research
By the way, I ordered three kits myself this morning.
Click here to obtain more information or to order the kits.
Did you see the Today Show segment on home DNA testing kits comparing the tests from 3 separate brands? Jeff Rossen revealed DNA results from the three leading brands, for sisters who are identical triplets. Check it out in the video below:
2 Comments
Went to their website, tried all kinds of different order styles & nothing for $49.00?????
Click on the link in the above article or click on the image above. It will take you to a web page that correctly lists the price of one DNA kit as $59. Then, if you enter a quantity of two or more, the price in the order form is adjusted to be $49 each.
So, to review:
If you order one DNA test kit, the price is $59 plus shipping.
If you order two or more DNA test kits, the price is $49 each plus shipping.
I ordered three DNA test kits earlier this morning.
FOLLOW-UP: After reading the comment from grtgrndmamoe, I mentioned this to the folks at MyHeritage. They quickly changed the “landing page” at MyHeritage.com to add more information about the dual pricing. It now shows the regular price used when ordering one DNA kit plus the new discounted price of $49 each if ordering two or more DNA kits.
