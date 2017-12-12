MyHeritage DNA Announces a Last Minute Holiday Sale: Only $49 US each if you Purchase 2 or More DNA Testing Kits

MyHeritage has announced a special DNA LAST MINUTE holiday sale! Starting today, December 12th, through December 18th, DNA kits will be available for only $49 US (€45/£39) each when you buy 2 or more kits. The price for one kit hasn’t changed and it’s still $59 (€49/£45).

The MyHeritage DNA kits make for a truly special and unique holiday gift for the entire family. As stated in the announcement:

Why choose MyHeritage DNA?

MyHeritage DNA covers 42 ethnic regions with percentages — more than any other major DNA vendor

The fastest processing time — only 3-4 weeks

International database improving your chances of finding relatives around the world

Fully integrated with family tree tools and historical records to expand your family research

By the way, I ordered three kits myself this morning.

Click here to obtain more information or to order the kits.

Did you see the Today Show segment on home DNA testing kits comparing the tests from 3 separate brands? Jeff Rossen revealed DNA results from the three leading brands, for sisters who are identical triplets. Check it out in the video below: