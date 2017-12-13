Garrison Keillor Pulled from PBS Series, ‘Finding Your Roots’

December 13, 2017

Garrison Keillor was scheduled to be part of the season finale of PBS’s Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. But in light of allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a co-worker at Prairie Home Companion, Keillor’s segment is being removed.

The “Funny Business” episode, scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, was to spotlight Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari and Keillor. Now the segment with the legendary broadcaster will be replaced by a repeat featuring Maya Rudolph.

A statement released by Minnesota Public Radio says it learned of the allegations in October and has retained an outside law firm to investigate them. That investigation is ongoing.

One Comment

Betsy Shafer December 13, 2017 at 12:25 pm

Rats – i like him (not keen on dirty old men, but . . . these days . . . everyone male (and over about age 10) seems to qualify!)

Like

Reply

