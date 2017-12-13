New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 11, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Good news if your ancestry is from Colombia and Peru! More than one million historic records and one million images from each country were added on FamilySearch this week. Many more records from BrazilDelawareDenmarkEnglandFranceIllinoisMichiganTexasUkraine and the United States were also published. Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1977

47,490

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2014

1,302,512

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Delaware Vital Records, 1650-1974

212,028

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1911

0

335,710

Added images to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1916

0

468,490

Added images to an existing collection

England, Hampshire Bishop’s Transcripts 1680-1892

13,501

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793

23,702

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Illinois, Cook County, Birth Certificates, 1871-1940

102,783

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Michigan Obituaries, 1820-2006

19,262

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005

145,096

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996

2,204,331

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Texas, Comanche County Records, 1858-1955

30,993

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ukraine, Western Ukraine Catholic Church Book Duplicates, 1600-1937

59,183

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

