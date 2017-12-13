Next Generation OCR Now Available in TextGrabber 2 for only $2.99 US

Has anyone tried this? I just downloaded and installed it last night on my Android cell phone and am learning how to use it. I’d love to hear from a more experienced user.

If the advertisements are correct, TextGrabber may be a new revolution in OCR (Optical Character Recognition). I can see this having lots of uses in genealogy as well as for dozens of other purposes as well. Quoting from the ads:

“Translate recognized text into 100+ languages in a snap.”

“Today we proudly present our completely new TextGrabber Android. You’ll be amazed. Like its iOS sibling released in June, the Android version can now recognize texts on the fly thanks to our cool new technology, Real-Time Recognition!

“RTR technology can recognize any text you see on the screen of your camera—you don’t even need to take a picture or crop excess background. Just start your phone camera, point it to any small text fragment, and RTR will immediately recognize it and show you the result. You can use captured text right away. If it’s a phone number, you can dial it; if it’s somebody’s email, you can send them a message; if it’s an address, you can get route directions to that address.”

Also:

“RTR can handle texts on any surface: product labels, electricity meters, computer screens, passports, payment orders, you name it. Unique feature: the app can read texts in more than 60 languages even if you’re offline.”

Here is an image of the table of contents of a genealogy journal that happened to be on my desk tonight:

Here is the unedited interpreted text created by TextGrabber 2:

The Maine Genealogist

Journal of the Maine Genealogical Society

No�er�OI?

Vol. 39, No. 4

CONTENTS

PAGE

EDITOR’S PAGE

146

SLEEPERS IN LINCOLN AND KENNEBEC COUNTIES, MAINE

Patricia Law Hatcher, FASG, FGSP

147

THE PIERCE FAMILY OF KITTERY, MAINE, AND THEIR

“SCANDELOUS DEFAMATIONS’

Obviously, it had problem with the word “November” but everything else seemed to be interpreted properly.

Most of the better OCR programs for Windows or Macintosh cost $100 or more. While TextGrabber 2 can only handle one page at a time, the price of $2.99 strikes me as a bargain.

NOTE: This was my first-ever attempt at using TextGrabber. Like most other OCR products, I suspect I can make it more accurate as I gain more experience with the software.

This is obviously an updated version of the original TextGrabber application that has been available for a few years but TextGrabber 2 claims to have many new features. TextGrabber 2 from ABBYY costs $2.99. Not bad for an OCR product!

Is this too good to be true? Or does it really work? For only $2.99, I think it is worth investigating. TextGrabber from ABBYY is available for iPhones and iPads in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in the Google Play Store.

Here is a video that describes the use of TextGrabber: