State of Tennessee Breaks Ground on a new Library and Archives Building

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, along with Gov. Bill Haslam, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Speaker Beth Harwell, and Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill, officially broke ground on the new home of the Tennessee State Library and Archives on Monday.

Drawing of the new Tennessee Library and Archives Building

The new 165,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of Sixth Avenue N and Jefferson Street, near Sounds Stadium at First Tennessee Park, will include a climate-controlled chamber for safely storing historic books and manuscripts as well as a state-of-the-art robotic retrieval system. There will also be classrooms for teaching students and meeting space for training librarians and archivists.

You can read the details in an announcement on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s web site at: http://bit.ly/2z7TDn7.