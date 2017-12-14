A Family Tree that is Out of This World

This isn’t a pedigree chart drawn to strict genealogical standards, but it is amusing. With the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie being released this week, this is is a “must have” for any genealogist who is also a Star Wars fan.

You can see the Star Wars Family Tree at http://images.amazon.com/images/G/01/video/stills/star-wars/sw3-famtree.l.jpg

A smaller, less visual, but more recent version may be found on Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skywalker_family

Another small family tree showing only the Skywalker family may be found on Disney at https://disneyrewards.com/blog/travel-parks/star-wars-family-tree-meet-the-skywalkers