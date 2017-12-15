New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

New additions to the 1939 Register

Thanks to the work of the 1939 Register team, we’ve been able to successfully match and open over 60,000 more records that were previously closed, and they’re all available to explore right now. If you have tried unsuccessfully to find a family member in the Register who died after 1991, it may be worth trying another search.

Find out what your ancestors were doing on the eve of WW2 by searching the 1939 Register, available to search online only on Findmypast. Discover exactly what they did for a living, maps of where they lived and even who their neighbours were. Or click on the address tab to search for your own address, or an address you know, to see who was living there in September 1939. Then you can put it all in context. Read newspaper articles and see photographs from the era.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Vital Records 1706-1895

Containing over 18,000 records, this collection consists of vital event records for births, marriages, and deaths reported in newspapers and town record transcripts from Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It is important to note that the event in question may not have occurred in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, however. For instance, a death may have happened in New Jersey but was reported in a Portsmouth newspaper like The Oracle of the Day. Each result will include a transcript. The amount of information will vary depending on the event type.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Expenses of the Poor 1817-1838

Did your Portsmouth ancestors fall on hard times? Search over 1,000 records to discover when they received aid and uncover additional details such as family names and the amounts paid for supplies, as well as what the money went towards (e.g. room and board, clothing, etc.) The collection contains records pertaining to the expenses of the poor from Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Each transcript will reveal the event year and an abstract. Abstracts may include extra details such as additional family names and the amounts paid for supplies, as well as what the money went towards (e.g. room and board, clothing, etc.)

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Newspaper Abstracts 1776-1800

Explore over 10,000 abstracts from the Federal Observer, Freeman’s Journal or New Hampshire Gazette, New-Hampshire Mercury, New-Hampshire Spy, Oracle of New Hampshire, and The Oracle of the Day to learn more about your ancestor’s life and struggles. This collection may help you sketch a more detailed view of significant events in your ancestor’s life. For example, we learn from an advertisement that John Abbot, located at his shop in Portsmouth, offered a reward of 20 shillings for any information regarding the individuals who attempted breaking into his shop. The dates the advert ran are also included.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Warnings Out 1722-1769

Was your ancestors driven out of town? “Warning out” was a method used in New England to pressure newcomers to settle in a different town or area. A notice or warrant would be issued by a town’s Board of Selectmen and served by a local constable. However, the issuing of such a notice did not necessarily mean that the recipient(s) would be forcibly removed from the town. Each transcripts will reveal the date of the “warning” and contain an abstract of the original notice. Abstracts may include extra details regarding the warning out such as dates the warrants were issued and how long the individual(s) had resided in Portsmouth

Jersey Wills 1564-2000

In this index of over 14,000 wills from Jersey in the Channel Islands, you can discover your ancestor’s name as well as the year, location, and original text of the document. The records cover the years 1564 to 2000 and have been obtained from theislandwiki website. Additional information about the records can we found on the source’s website. Each record will reveal the date and location of the will, your ancestor’s name and maiden name and original text.

United States Marriages

Over 10,000 new records covering the city of Portsmouth in New Hampshire have been added to our collection of United States Marriage records. These latest additions mark the most recent phase of efforts to create the single largest online collection of U.S. marriage records in history. Covering 360 years of marriages from 1650-2010, when complete this landmark collection will contain at least 100 million records and more than 450 million names from 2,800 counties across America. The records include transcripts and images of original documents that list marriage date, the names of the bride and groom, birthplace, birth date, age, residence as well as fathers’ and mothers’ names.