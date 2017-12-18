Steve Morse Creates a New Online “Applying 2016-2018 Tax Brackets” Calculator

NOTE: This article has nothing to do with genealogy except that Steve Morse is famous for his “One Step Genealogy” web pages at https://stevemorse.org/. Steve is now branching out into other topics, helping to simplify the use of complex information.

Steve Morse created his “One Step Genealogy” web pages that have since become standard reference pages for millions of genealogists. He also created the “Viewing ObamaCare Health Plans in One Step” several years ago. Steve hasn’t been standing idly by as more complex information is becoming important to every American.

The so-called tax reform bill looks like it is about to be passed by Congress and signed by the president. Indeed, it is complex and has many, many changes. Some taxes will be lowered while others will be raised. Steve apparently decided to help simplify the information.

The new online “Applying 2016-2018 Tax Brackets in One Step” uses the tax brackets for various years to compute the federal tax for any income up to one million dollars. The years covered are 2016, 2017, and 2018. There are two 2018 calculations — one is based on the tax brackets under the old tax plan and the other is based on the tax brackets under the new tax plan.

Using the “Applying 2016-2018 Tax Brackets in One Step” web page is simple:

Select your Filing Status: (Single, Married filing jointly, Married filing separately, or Head of household) and then enter your expected taxable income (after deductions). The “Applying 2016-2018 Tax Brackets” Calculator will then display your expected Federal Income Tax for:

2016 (old plan):

2017 (old plan):

2018 (old plan):

2018 (new plan):

These calculations give the tax before any credits are applied.

You can find the new “Applying 2016-2018 Tax Brackets in One Step” at https://stevemorse.org/taxplan/taxplan.html