Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to Speak at RootsTech on March 3, 2018

Henry Louis “Skip” Gates Jr. is an American literary critic, teacher, historian, filmmaker and public intellectual who currently serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. Of interest to genealogists, Professor Gates also is the host of the popular television program, Finding Your Roots, now in its fourth season as a genealogy program on PBS. The RootsTech organizers have now announced that Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will be sharing his experiences as the RootsTech keynote speaker on March 3.

RootsTech is the largest genealogy conference in the world. Not only does it feature world-class genealogists and DNA experts as speakers, DNA also offers many presentations on genealogy basics and advanced topics, photography (especially preservation of photographs), DNA, organizing your research findings, research tools, collecting meaningful family stories, and much more. Also, the RootsTech Expo Hall features hundreds of vendors and will show you what’s up and coming in the family history industry.

You can read more about all the events at RootsTech at http://www.rootstech.org.

You can read more about Henry Louis Gates, Jr. at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Louis_Gates_Jr. and at https://aaas.fas.harvard.edu/people/henry-louis-gates-jr.