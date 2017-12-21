Buffalo NY Death Index 1852-1944 is now Online

Reclaim the Records has done it again! The following is an extract from a longer announcement from Reclaim the Records:

Hello again from Reclaim The Records! We’re back with some great new records to share with everyone, obtained through a New York State Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request. We’re happy to announce that we’ve obtained and published the first-ever public copies of the death index for Buffalo, New York, for the years 1852-1944 — almost a full century of data!

We don’t have an exact count, but we estimate that there are about 640,000 names listed in these records. Buffalo was one of the top fifteen most populous American cities, and was occasionally in the top ten, during this 1852-1944 time period.

These records have never been online before, nor were they on FamilySearch microfilm. They were only available if you physically sat in the Buffalo Inactive Records center, and that was all. Well, we at Reclaim The Records decided to change that. And here they are now!

If you wish to access these records, you need to first read “Things you should know about the Buffalo death index” and a lot of other background information at: https://www.reclaimtherecords.org/records-request/14.

The Buffalo NY Death Index 1852-1944 may be found on Archive.org by starting at: http://bit.ly/2kAyc6i.