Did the Norse Visit Maine centuries before Columbus’ Voyages?

We already know the Vikings visited and settled for a while at L’Anse aux Meadows, in Newfoundland. Is it possible they also travelled further south along the coast, visiting what is now a part of the United States?

An article by Sarah Laskow in the Atlas Obscura web site describes the discovery in 1956 of a Norse penny, made in medieval Scandinavia. But 60 years after the discovery, archaeologists and numismatic experts are still asking how in the world this small, worn coin got to Maine. Was it carried by Vikings around the year 1100? Or did it arrive centuries later?

A spectroscopic test revealed that the coin lay in a horizontal position in the ground for a very long time indeed. The test showed that the corrosion on the coin was consistent with water trickling down around the metal over time, and with other signs of its having been buried for centuries. The wear and tear on the penny, this shows, had not been faked. While it certainly was buried in soil with water leaking on it for centuries, that still don’t prove that it been in the one location in Maine all that time.

