Did the Norse Visit Maine centuries before Columbus’ Voyages?

We already know the Vikings visited and settled for a while at L’Anse aux Meadows, in Newfoundland. Is it possible they also travelled further south along the coast, visiting what is now a part of the United States?
An article by Sarah Laskow in the Atlas Obscura web site describes the discovery in 1956 of a Norse penny, made in medieval Scandinavia. But 60 years after the discovery, archaeologists and numismatic experts are still asking how in the world this small, worn coin got to Maine. Was it carried by Vikings around the year 1100? Or did it arrive centuries later?
A spectroscopic test revealed that the coin lay in a horizontal position in the ground for a very long time indeed. The test showed that the corrosion on the coin was consistent with water trickling down around the metal over time, and with other signs of its having been buried for centuries. The wear and tear on the penny, this shows, had not been faked. While it certainly was buried in soil with water leaking on it for centuries, that still don’t prove that it been in the one location in Maine all that time.
If you have an interest in pre-Columbian Europeans in North America, you probably will enjoy reading The Mystery of Maine’s Viking Penny at http://bit.ly/2BVWoKo as well as an earlier article about the same coin at http://bit.ly/2DoCfdV. The second article also contains a number of footnotes that refer to still more articles about the Norse coin found in Maine.
There are ancient legends of Irish monks in small boats going to Greenland and points farther west. It’s been quite a while since I’ve studied that so I don’t remember the details, but a fascinating book I own of the stories is Katharine Scherman’s “The Flowering of Ireland: Saints, Scholars, and Kings”.
Here’s an article from the National Geographic website that mentions the Maine discovery. The archaeologist in the story, Sarah Parcak, uses satellite technology to discover possible sites to investigate.
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/03/160331-viking-discovery-north-america-canada-archaeology/
The coin is just one of the clues–and it has an interesting history after 1956 as well. Right now I am reading “The Vikings of Maine” by Teig Tyrson which examines this very interesting topic. As a Viking descendant I believe that they were here and, as a Maine resident, I can’t understand why they didn’t want to stay!
A few months ago we were at the Clan Gunn Museum in northern Scotland and saw a poster about a voyage 100 years before Columbus detailing a 6 foot tall stone statue of a Clan Gunn warrior over his grave located in Westford (I think) Mass.
The iPad didn’t want to copy the picture into this note. What email address could I use to send it directly to you for inclusion in the note above?
Art Henderson
—> The iPad didn’t want to copy the picture into this note. What email address could I use to send it directly to you for inclusion in the note above?
Thank you for your kind offer but sending a picture to me isn’t necessary.
I assume you have a picture similar to this one?
That is a picture of that statue that I took a few weeks ago.
I have written about the Westford Knight and Clan Gunn several times. I appreciate your offer to send a picture of the statue but I have visited that location probably a dozen times and have seen the statue in person. In addition, I have driven past it hundreds of times.
I lived just a few miles from that location for about 30 years. For a few years, my daily commute to and from work took me past that location. The etched stone and the newer statue are right on the side of the street that I drove on twice a day, only 3 or 4 feet from the street’s pavement. I could see the famous rock as I drove by with no need to get out of the automobile.
The statue is a recent addition, only added a few years ago. Actually, it is a “reclining statue,” created to look like a deceased knight who is about to be buried in his armor and with his long-sword.
You can see one of my previous articles about the Westford Knight at: https://blog.eogn.com/2015/10/12/christopher-columbus-was-not-the-first-the-story-of-the-the-westford-knight-and-other-early-explorers/
Also, I hope to announce in a few weeks another effort I am involved with that will offer even more information about Sir Henry Sinclair (or St. Clair), Clan Gunn, and the Westford Knight. Stay tuned!
