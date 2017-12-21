New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 21, 2017

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:
If you’re looking for deceased relatives, you’re in luck! More than two million historic records from Find A Grave were added on FamilySearch this week. Many more records from Brazil, Delaware, England, Illinois, Italy, Michigan, Nambia, Peru, and the United States were also published. Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|
85,445
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
799,770
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
47,490
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
212,028
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
13,501
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,612,035
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
102,783
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1865
|
76,449
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
19,262
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,123
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
151
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
719,625
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
30,993
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
One Comment
I looked at “Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration” and found this, courtesy of the FamilySearch’s explanatory paragraphs of the current status of Italian records:
“Images for this collection were mistakenly made available to the general public who registered on this site. Because of the agreement signed 30 June 2011, the publication rights of images belongs to the Italian National Archives (DGA) who publishes them freely to all on their Portale degli antenati: http://www.antenati.san.beniculturali.it/.”
So I went online with “http://www.antenati.san.beniculturali.it/” and looked at my two ancestral areas of research, Sicily and Lazio. It was most informative, with clear explanations of what is currently available on this site. I used the Windows 10 translation icon to translate part of it, and copy/pasted other parts onto another translating site.
FamilySearch is really matching up the new Italian indexes AND actual digital images with the Italian National Archives. The Italian National Archives also asks for volunteers to help translate all of these voluminous records.
If only I spoke Italian!!
Thanks, Dick, for these weekly articles on New Historic Records on FamilySearch.
