The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 2.6 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

England, Greater Manchester Burials 1570-1990

Explore more than 50,000 death and burial records covering parishes in the Diocese of Manchester, pertaining mainly to those from the historic county of Lancashire. Transcripts and, where available, images of the original registers are provided. You can discover event dates and locations for your ancestor’s death or burial in these records. Transcripts will include all or some of the following details: name, sex, age, birth year, year, date, place and town. Images may reveal additional details.

England, Greater Manchester Marriages 1570-1936

Explore more 913,000 transcripts of banns and marriage records from the Diocese of Manchester to discover event dates and places related to your ancestor’s banns or marriage. Records will also reveal the name of your ancestor’s father as well as corresponding details for their spouse. As with our new collection of Greater Manchester Burial records, these records mainly cover parishes in the historic county of Lancashire.

Britain, Histories & Reference Guides

Explore more than 65 volumes of fascinating publications covering a wide variety of genealogy related subjects including heraldry, palaeography, geography and more. The details gleaned from these titles can significantly expand your knowledge and understanding of British research. These volumes are incredibly useful beyond searching for an ancestor’s name. They will provide the contextual information you need to create full profiles of your ancestors and the lives they led. The subject matter varies greatly in this large collection of assorted publications and you may find that your ancestor’s name was recorded for a variety of reasons.

Northamptonshire Memorial Inscriptions

Discover your English ancestry by searching more than 13,000 monumental inscriptions from the English county of Northamptonshire. Inscriptions can include your ancestor’s death date, burial place and can reveal the names of other family members. The transcripts in this collection were created by the experts at the Northamptonshire Family History Society from monumental inscriptions found at 17 cemeteries, churchyards, and other burial sites across the county. The collection spans the years 1422 to 2015.

Billion Graves Cemetery Index

Find out where your ancestors were buried with over 1.1 million new additions to our collections of Billion Graves Cemetery Index records. With over 12 million headstone records, Billion Graves is the largest resource for GPS-tagged headstone and burial records available online.

This latest update includes:

Findmypast’s partnership with BillionGraves aims to provide free access to all the cemetery records held on billiongraves.com. Each entry includes a transcript providing a link to an image of the headstone with GPS details. The amount of information listed may vary, but most transcripts will also include a combination of the deceased’s name, birth date, death date, and cemetery, city, county and image link.

PERiodical Source Index

In our latest update to the Periodical Source Index (PERSI), we’ve added more images to Allen County Lines, found exclusively on Findmypast. Included in this update, images have been added for volumes 1 through 35, which span the years from 1977 to 2010. Allen County Lines is a quarterly publication put out by the Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana. Discover genealogical resources and learn what projects the society has been involved in over the years. You may come across such useful information as cemetery inscriptions, such as those included in volume 3 issue 2, which include, in part, names and birth and death dates.