Online Archives of the Milwaukee Journal and Sentinel Newspapers are now Available

The Milwaukee Journal print editions going back to 1884, Milwaukee Sentinel papers going back to 1910, and the Journal Sentinel dailies from 1995 through 2007 are back online again. The online archives were a part of the Google News Archive project that has now ended.

The archives are available at:

Details are available in the Journal Sentinel web site at: http://bit.ly/2BXny3A.

My thanks to newsletter reader Barb Johnson for telling me about the archives.

