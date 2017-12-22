Open Archives Adds Automatic Pedigree Charts from Dutch and Belgian Archive Data

The following announcement was written by the folks at Open Archives:

Open Archives (https://www.openarch.nl/) gives access to a database with 174 million persons from records from Dutch and Belgian archives. The genealogical information also contains relation information: who is married to whom and who are the parents. Open Archives now uses this knowledge (as any genealogist would) to look up the ancestors of a person and to construct a pedigree chart.

When you view a document on Open Archives, Open Archives automatically searches for ancestors of the persons mentioned in the document. If ancestors are found, an ancestor icon appears to the right of the person’s name with a figure behind it. This figure shows the number of ancestors found.

Of course, ancestors can not be found in all cases. This is partly because the information in question is not (yet) available. Partly because there is too little support to find the right ancestors with high reliability.

If you click on the ancestor icon, a window opens where all found ancestors are shown in a pedigree chart. You can zoom in, zoom out, move and download and share the pedigree chart. If you click on a person, you go to the document from which the information was derived.

This feature is now available to all subscribers of Open Archives! When a pedigree chart is shared via a social netwerk, anybody can see the pedigree chart. Take a look at an example (from the birth certificate) via https://www.openarch.nl/show.php?identifier=2e432b08-385f-11e0-bcd1-8edf61960649&archive=rat&ancestors=16403 and click on the ancestor icon to see the pedigree in your browser.

My thanks to newsletter reader Bob Coret for telling me about this new feature.