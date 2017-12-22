This Newsletter’s Schedule over the Holidays

I am taking a couple of short breaks over the holidays. I am flying north to be with family over Christmas and Boxing Day.

I almost never publish new articles on weekends anyway. Because of the Christmas events and my travel plans, I don’t plan to publish anything on Monday, Christmas Day, and probably not on Tuesday, the 26th (known as Boxing Day in many countries). I plan to resume publishing on Wednesday, December 27.

The following week, I will repeat the schedule: no new articles over the weekend nor on Monday, New Year’s Day. I am not yet sure about Tuesday, January 2.

I would also like to wish you and your family a very merry and peaceful holiday season.