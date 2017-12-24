A Wish For You
Dick Eastman · December 24, 2017 · Off Topic · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 21 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
More news, no ads! Click here to read the Plus Edition newsletter. (User name and password required.)
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- A Wish For You
- Ancestry Had a Security Problem, Now Corrected
- This Newsletter’s Schedule over the Holidays
- Happy Boxing Day!
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- Online Archives of the Milwaukee Journal and Sentinel Newspapers are now Available
- Open Archives Adds Automatic Pedigree Charts from Dutch and Belgian Archive Data
- New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 21, 2017
- Did the Norse Visit Maine centuries before Columbus’ Voyages?
- Buffalo NY Death Index 1852-1944 is now Online
- TheGenealogist Adds over 1.9 Million Individuals to their Sussex Parish Record Collection
- Abbot-Downing’s Concord Coaches
- Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to Speak at RootsTech on March 3, 2018
- Steve Morse Creates a New Online “Applying 2016-2018 Tax Brackets” Calculator
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- (+) Hands On with the ACEPC W5 Windows 10 Mini Desktop Computer Stick
- A Family Tree that is Out of This World
- Are You A “Trash Genealogist”?
- New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 11, 2017
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Ancestry Had a Security Problem, Now Corrected
- Happy Boxing Day!
- Open Archives Adds Automatic Pedigree Charts from Dutch and Belgian Archive Data
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of December 21, 2017
- This Newsletter's Schedule over the Holidays
- Online Archives of the Milwaukee Journal and Sentinel Newspapers are now Available
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- Did the Norse Visit Maine centuries before Columbus' Voyages?
- Buffalo NY Death Index 1852-1944 is now Online
Categories
- Announcements (59)
- Books (159)
- Business News (128)
- CD-ROM (4)
- Cloud Services (48)
- Conferences (245)
- Current Affairs (327)
- DNA (168)
- Education (83)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (6)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (122)
- Hardware (96)
- Help Wanted (14)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (279)
- Humor (6)
- Legal Affairs (123)
- Music (5)
- Off Topic (60)
- Online Sites (874)
- Opinion (5)
- People (149)
- Photography (67)
- Plus Edition Article (42)
- Podcast (6)
- Preservation (121)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (206)
- Software (258)
- Sponsor (3)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (90)
- Travel (44)
- Uncategorized (45)
- Video & Television (133)
- Web/Tech (13)
- Webinars & Podcasts (8)
- Weblogs (3)
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the
EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web
site.
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
February 28 – March 3, 2018 – RootsTech 2018 – Salt Lake City, Utah
April 15 – 22, 2018 – Eastern Caribbean Genealogy Cruise: Miami, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas, returning to Miami
7-14 September 2018 – Unlock the Past Genealogy Cruise – Seattle to Alaska and Return
Blog Stats
- 8,544,727 hits
Recent Comments