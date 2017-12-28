State of New Hampshire May Create a Database of Cemeteries

There are thousands of historic cemeteries and burial grounds all over the state of New Hampshire, and a state lawmaker wants to make it easier to keep track of them.

Senator David Watters of Dover says a central, online database would not only preserve this history, but could help developers or other community members who are planning construction projects.

Details may be found in an article by Lauren Chooljian in the New Hampshire Public Radio web site at: http://nhpr.org/post/bill-would-create-database-nh-cemeteries.

