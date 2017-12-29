Indiana Governor Holcomb Vetoes Public Records Search Fee

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb used his first veto Monday — on a piece of legislation that would have allowed units of government to charge the public up to $20 an hour for producing public records.

In a statement, Holcomb said he understood the intent of the legislation but did not support additional barriers to accessing public documents.

House Enrolled Act 1523 would have allowed an hourly charge to kick in for a records search requiring more than two hours of work. It also required government units to offer electronic versions of documents if requested, which Holcomb supported.

