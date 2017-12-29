Sources of Online Information about Victims of National Socialism (Nazis)

· December 29, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

The ManyRoads web site has published a list of the various known sources of information about the victims of National Socialism from 1938 through 1945. The resources include information and data on persons known to have been persecuted on political grounds or for religion, nationality, sexual orientation, physical or mental handicaps, and other reasons as well.

The sites include information on Sinti and Roma (Gypsies), intellectuals, homosexuals, Catholics, Jews, and political opponents.

Again, the list points to online sources of information. You can find the list at: http://www.many-roads.com/2017/12/27/victims-of-national-socialism.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: