National Genealogical Society Issues Call for Proposals for its 2019 Family History Conference

The following announcement was written by the National Genealogical Society:

ARLINGTON, VA, 2 JANUARY 2018—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has opened the call for proposals for its 2019 Family History Conference, effective 2 January through 1 April 2018. The conference will be held in St. Charles, Missouri, from 8–11 May 2019.

The conference program, Journey of Discovery, will focus on our ancestors’ records and the knowledge, skills, and tools family historians and genealogists need when they embark on a new journey of discovery with each family they research.

Our American pioneers experienced their own journey of discovery as they migrated to the Louisiana Purchase and the Northwest Territory, thus opening the Midwest and Plains states to migration and new settlements. Over time, the rivers, trails west, and railroads were vital to this expansion. Bounty land warrants, the Homestead Act, and land grants provided many opportunities for settling the Midwest and points west. Native Americans, French fur traders, and Spanish soldiers preceded these settlers, discovering the beauty of the geysers, mountains, and plains much earlier.

Migration from the east and south included Americans formerly from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, often traveling with those enslaved or indentured. The end of the Civil War provided opportunities for African Americans to leave the plantations and travel north. The Germans and Irish as well as Eastern Europeans, all seeking new opportunities, poured into the country. They established new towns and cities, schools, and businesses, while maintaining their own customs and religions.

NGS encourages proposals from individuals and organizations. Conference tracks under consideration will reflect the journey of discovery of America’s diverse ancestors and will include immigration, government documents, emigration, court records, ethnic resources, maps, migration, military records, religion, DNA, research methodology, technology, heirloom preservation, and some regional topics.

Speakers may submit up to eight proposals electronically via http://www.ngsgenealogy.org/cs/call_for_proposals.

Genealogical and historical organizations are encouraged to sponsor a lecture and may submit proposals via http://www.ngsgenealogy.org/cs/call_for_proposals. For more information, visit http://www.ngsgenealogy.org/cs/call_for_proposals.

All proposals must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. EDT on 1 April 2018.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.