19th-century Editions of the Church of Ireland Gazette Have been Added to the Online Church of Ireland Gazette

The Church of Ireland’s record repository, Representative Church Body Library (RCBL), has announced that all 19th-century editions of the Church of Ireland Gazette have been added to the online archive of the weekly newspaper. This upload means a full archive of editions published from 1856 to 1923 is now freely accessible.

Here is an interesting quote from the announcement:

“Genealogists don’t need to have Church of Ireland ancestors to find the Gazette valuable to their research. As well as exploring the major national and international issues of the day, the paper also carried localised church and social news, which would have been of relevance to all local communities whatever their beliefs.”

You can find the announcement at http://bit.ly/2CLnFNx. That announcement also contains a link to the online archives.