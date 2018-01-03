NEHGS Announces FREE Access to More than a Billion Names – Jan. 3 through Jan. 10

The following announcement was written by the folks at the New England Historic Genealogical Society:

NEHGS Offers FREE Access to All Databases on AmericanAncestors.org from January 3–10

Family Historians Can Fulfill New Year’s Resolutions with a Variety of Resources in Genealogy Available from NEHGS

January 3, 2018—Boston, Massachusetts—To assist family historians of all levels with ambitious New Year’s resolutions, American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) are granting FREE access to more than 1.4 billion names within its data-rich online records. For a limited time only—from Wednesday, January 3, 2018, through Wednesday, January 10, 2018—anyone can access the many research databases within the award-winning website of NEHGS by registering as a FREE Guest Member at AmericanAncestors.org/Free-Billion.

The website of NEHGS at AmericanAncestors.org contains some of the most important online databases for researching American ancestry, with more than 1.4 billion names in records covering 18 countries. Many databases include original content created by the experts and scholars at NEHGS, and all are open for eight days of FREE research to anyone who registers as a Guest Member. Access to all databases is free from January 3 at 12:00 AM EST through January 10 at 11:59 PM EST.

NEHGS Can Fulfill Your Resolution

Aware of the renewed desire to begin or continue the study and documentation of one’s family history in the New Year, NEHGS has many resources and services to assist genealogists at any level of research and publishing. The Online Learning Center on AmericanAncestors.org offers a complete program of instructional resources to guide both the beginner and the more advanced family historian. In addition, the consultation services and research services divisions within NEHGS provide excellent ways to obtain expert guidance and solutions to the frustrating and mysterious “brick walls” that inevitably appear along the journey of researching ancestral roots. And, the calendar of guided research tours and heritage tours offered during 2018 by NEHGS provides many opportunities for the ambitious and passionate genealogist to participate in intensive days devoted to research, one-on-one consultations, presentations by NEHGS genealogists and local experts, and social activities.

Kick off the new year by researching your family history and breaking down those brick walls! To celebrate the start of 2018, American Ancestors is granting access to all our databases for FREE through Wednesday, January 10th. Sign up as a Guest Member (it’s free) to begin searching more than 1.4 billion names in our database between now and January 10th. Be sure to take advantage of the excellent opportunity to get a head start on your genealogical research before the year really gets underway.