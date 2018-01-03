Weatherford, Texas is Downsizing the City Library’s Genealogy Section

The Weatherford Public Library’s decision to downsize its genealogy section to deal with increasing need for space and a lack of funding for expansion has caused concern and outrage among some. In preparation for an anticipated renovation, the city is donating some of its non-Parker County-related materials from the genealogy area.

“Materials that are still accurate and in good shape that will not be kept in our collection are being offered, in accordance with law and policy, to other libraries and non-profit organizations,” according to Library Director Chris Accardo. The city is expected to hold a public meeting Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the library to discuss the issue.

You can read the details in an article by Christin Coyne in the Weatherford Democrat at: http://bit.ly/2CLXw1f.