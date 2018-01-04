A Humorous Tombstone

Tombstone of B.P. “Pearl” Roberts, Key West, Florida
The Daily Online Genealogy Newsletter
Dick Eastman · January 4, 2018 · Humor · No Comments
Tombstone of B.P. “Pearl” Roberts, Key West, Florida
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 21 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the
EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web
site.
February 28 – March 3, 2018 – RootsTech 2018 – Salt Lake City, Utah
April 15 – 22, 2018 – Eastern Caribbean Genealogy Cruise: Miami, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas, returning to Miami
7-14 September 2018 – Unlock the Past Genealogy Cruise – Seattle to Alaska and Return
Recent Comments