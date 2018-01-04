Announcing New Social Media Channels for the Britain, Ireland & the Isles Chapter of the APG

· January 4, 2018 · Societies · No Comments

The Association of Professional Genealogists has a few hundred members scattered across England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Isles. New social media channels have been created to bringing the chapter together online. The creators of the social media channels plan to use the channels to circulate webinars and podcasts localised to the region.

The first podcast is posted on YouTube and on Facebook. It is a moderated discussion between Chris Paton [The Genes Blog/ @BritishGenes] and Lorna Moloney [Clans & Surnames @merrimanresearch].

You can check out the new social media channels for the Britain, Ireland & the Isles Chapter of the APG at:

Twitter: @APG_BII

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/APG.BII/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNpw0pqciqhkw3GJbalffBw

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: