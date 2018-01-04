Announcing New Social Media Channels for the Britain, Ireland & the Isles Chapter of the APG

The Association of Professional Genealogists has a few hundred members scattered across England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Isles. New social media channels have been created to bringing the chapter together online. The creators of the social media channels plan to use the channels to circulate webinars and podcasts localised to the region.

The first podcast is posted on YouTube and on Facebook. It is a moderated discussion between Chris Paton [The Genes Blog/ @BritishGenes] and Lorna Moloney [Clans & Surnames @merrimanresearch].

You can check out the new social media channels for the Britain, Ireland & the Isles Chapter of the APG at:

Twitter: @APG_BII

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/APG.BII/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNpw0pqciqhkw3GJbalffBw