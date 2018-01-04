Mary Ann Schulz, R.I.P.

A genealogist, Mary Ann Schulz, and three other people were murdered on New Year’s Eve by a deranged New Jersey teen-ager with an assault rifle.

According to her obituary, “Not only was Mary Ann our family historian, she shared her expertise and passion for genealogy with anyone and everyone. She served on the Executive Board for the Monmouth County Genealogy Society, and was actively involved in the German Special Interest and Memoirs Groups, and Publicity Committee. Mary Ann co-founded the African-American Special Interest Group and worked tirelessly on the area’s cemetery restoration projects.”

The obituary is available at: http://bit.ly/2EVmj3u.

Schulz apparently was murdered by 16-year-old Scott Kologi who killed his parents, Steven and Linda Kologi, sister Brittany, and his grandfather’s life partner, Mary Schulz, 70, just minutes before midnight Sunday. The teenager used an AK-47-style assault rifle to kill all four adults at the family’s Long Branch, New Jersey, home. Details may be found at: http://nyp.st/2E7q7NX.