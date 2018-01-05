Genealogy Guys Welcome New Sponsor Legacy Tree Genealogists

The following announcement was written by George G. Morgan and Drew Smith:

Aha! Seminars, Inc., welcomes Legacy Tree Genealogists as a new sponsor of The Genealogy Guys Podcast and the Genealogy Connection podcast, effective immediately.

“We are very excited to welcome Legacy Tree Genealogists as a sponsor of both of our podcasts,” says George G. Morgan, president of Aha! Seminars, Inc. “They bring their outstanding proficiencies and value in professional client research to our global audience.”

The Genealogy Guys Podcast began in September 2005 and is the longest-running genealogical podcast. It is hosted by well-known genealogical speakers and authors George G. Morgan and Drew Smith. The Genealogy Connection podcast was added in June 2016 hosted by Drew Smith with interviews with genealogy experts in the fields of research, lecturing, writing and publishing, software development, and related areas. The Genealogy Guys Podcast and the Genealogy Connection podcast are produced by Aha! Seminars, Inc. (http://ahaseminars.com), a provider of continuing education and consulting services. The podcasts are free and can be accessed at http://genealogyguys.com, through RSS subscription, and through iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Legacy Tree Genealogists (http://www.legacytree.com) is the world’s highest client-rated genealogy research firm. Founded in 2004 and based in Salt Lake City near the LDS Family History Library, the company has developed a network of professional researchers globally with access to repositories holding the whole range of genealogical records. The Legacy Tree team works for clients worldwide to help break down “brick walls”. Their specialists also provide expert DNA analysis to help connect clients with ancestral origins and genetically-related family.