The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 1.4 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Middlesex, Brompton Cemetery Records

Search through more than 645,000 records from one of Britain’s oldest and most distinguished garden cemeteries. ‘Middlesex, Brompton Cemetery Records’ consists of transcripts and images of original documents held at the National Archives in Kew. In many cases, you will find more than one result for your ancestor – a burial register entry and a grave purchase record. Transcripts may reveal a combination of your ancestor’s death year, age at death, burial date, burial place and residence. Images may reveal additional details such as the cost of the grave, the owner of the gravesite, who paid for the burial, whether a private or common grave, and your ancestor’s occupation.

Brompton Cemetery was opened in 1840 by the West London and Westminster Cemetery Company in response to the shortage of burial spaces in London. It is one of the seven large cemeteries surrounding the capital city, known as the magnificent seven cemeteries, established by private companies. The cemetery is located on the western border of Chelsea and Kensington. There are about 205,000 people buried on the grounds including political activists, inventors, actors, sports champions, Chelsea pensioners, and more.

England, Cheshire School Records, 1782-1950

Were your ancestor’s educated in the English county of Cheshire? Search over 423,000 records covering more than 120 schools across the county in this collection of records from FamilySearch. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, residence, the name of their father, the name of their school and the date of the original document.

British Army, British Red Cross Society Volunteers 1914-1918

Find out if your ancestor volunteered for the British Red Cross Society during World War 1. Following the start of the ‘Great War’ in 1914, the British Red Cross joined forces with the Order of St. John Ambulance to form the Joint War committee and Joint War Organisation. They pooled resources and formed Voluntary Aid Detachments (or VADs) with members trained in First Aid, Nursing, Cookery, Hygiene and Sanitation. These detachments all worked under the protection of the Red Cross, working in hospitals, rest stations, work parties and supply centres.

In this index of over 243,000 records, you can discover your ancestor’s name, birth year, and rank, as well as the years of their service. This collection has been obtained from the British Red Cross website. Additional information about the records, including images of original VAD cards, can we found on the source website.

Mississippi, Tippah County Records 1836-1923 Image Browse

Browse through more than 115 records related to deeds, chattel deeds (personal property), and probate case files from Mississippi’s Tippah County Courthouse. The records will provide the names of grantors and testators, residences, names of witnesses, and dates of transactions.

Ireland Military Pensions and Medals 1916-1922

Search over 52,000 records Pension and Medal records to find out whether your Irish ancestor served during the Easter Rising or the War of Independence. The collection covers members of the Óglaigh na hÉireann, National Army, Irish Republican Army, Irish Volunteers, Irish Citizen Army, or Cumann na mBan.

Transcripts may also reveal your ancestor’s birth date, death date (if killed), service number, rank, brigade, division, unit or regiment, medal or award, pension claim or address details. Some may even provide extensive details about the individual’s service history and may record whether their claim was successful.

Greater London Burial Index

Over 19,000 new records covering Clerkenwell in central London have been added to the Greater London Burials Index. The Index contains over 1.6 million names from more than 300 Anglican and non-conformist parishes in the Greater London area.

Each transcript lists the information found on the original index entry. The amount of information listed varies, but most records will include a combination of the following information about your ancestor; full name (including maiden name if female) birth year, death year, burial date, occupation, denomination, relationship and address.