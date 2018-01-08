A New Congressional Research Service Publication on U.S. Military Service Records, Award, and Unit Histories

The Congressional Research Service has just published a short reference document that might be of interest to many newsletter readers:

Military Service Records, Awards, and Unit Histories: A Guide to Locating Sources

by Mese F. DeBruyne and Barbara Salazar Torreon.

The guide provides information on locating military unit histories and individual service records of discharged, retired, and deceased military personnel. It also provides information on locating and replacing military awards and medals. Included is contact information for military history centers, websites for additional sources of research, and a bibliography of other publications, including related CRS reports.

Military Service Records, Awards, and Unit Histories: A Guide to Locating Sources can be downloaded for free at: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/secrecy/RS21282.pdf.