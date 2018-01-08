Genealogy Tours of Scotland Announces a 2019 Celtic Genealogy Cruise

The following announcement was written by Genealogy Tours of Scotland:

Visit Your Ancestral Homeland by Sea

May 4 – 16, 2019

Aboard Crown Princess

Are you ready to learn more about your Celtic Ancestors? Join us for a Celtic Genealogy Cruise, where we combine genealogy travel with research opportunities, chances to consult with local genealogists who can assist you with your brick walls, and loads of fun ways to connect with your Celtic heritage.

The cruise starts and ends in Dublin, Ireland. Ports of call include:

Dublin

Belfast

Glasgow (Greenock)

Inverness

Edinburgh (S. Queensferry)

Le Havre, France

Southampton, England

Guernsey

Cobh

To learn more: https://celticgenealogycruises.com/

LEARNING

The British Isles aren’t very big and there are only 11 miles between Ireland and Scotland. We have very little time at sea to allow for a genealogy conference to happen onboard. Our learning will all be via webinars and will take place BEFORE YOU GO so you are well prepared for your time in your ancestral homeland.

RESEARCH

On site research opportunities will be available in Glasgow, Inverness and Edinburgh. Unfortunately, we can’t arrange research in Ireland because we arrive on a bank holiday and everything is closed. However, there will be ample opportunity to consult with local genealogists to seek help with your Irish brick walls.

We are happy to arrange a bespoke research tour for you after the cruise. This can take place in Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Inverness or Edinburgh.