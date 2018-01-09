Accuracy of Genealogy Information on the Internet

NOTE: This article contains personal opinions.
Today I received an email message from a reader of this newsletter in which she bemoaned the quality of genealogy information found on the Internet. She went on at some length to say that the information found online is full of inaccuracies, is posted by people who don’t know what they are doing, and that “all genealogy information found on the Internet should never be trusted.”
I was sympathetic to what she wrote until that last part. NEVER be trusted?
I will be the first to agree that there is a lot of inaccurate SECONDARY information on the Internet. But let’s not overlook the fact that the Internet also brings us images of ORIGINAL source records as well.
Want to see the record of your great-great-grandparents in the U.S. Census? Click with your mouse and look at the IMAGE of the original entry without leaving your home. Want to see a naturalization record? IMAGES of many of them are available online. Would you like to see granddad’s World War I Draft registration form that lists information about parents? The IMAGE of the original document is available online. Want to see an obituary? Several online services provide IMAGES of the newspaper obituaries. And how about the Southern Claims records, many of which were never available before on microfilm? IMAGES of each record are now available online.
Yes, the Internet certainly is a mix of good and bad news, but let’s not condemn everything. Looking at images of original source records on the Internet makes us better genealogists than those of us who used to be limited only to transcribed (secondary) sources. We have much more information available today than ever before. Some of it is good information, such as IMAGES of original records. Other information found online is questionable, such as secondary information contributed by someone else. Let’s not condemn everything simply because some of it is bad.
We do have an education problem. We need to educate newcomers as to what information is immediately believable versus what information requires independent verification. This education process must be active on all genealogy sites, including this one, and must continue forever as new genealogists join us. However, I will suggest that this requirement for education should not stop us from looking at images of original records.
There is an old saying that pops to mind, something having to do with babies and bathwater.
Looking forward ten or twenty years, I suspect that eventually all of us will focus primarily on images of original records, as found on the Internet. As millions and millions of additional images come online, the references we all enjoy will continue to improve. I see that as a great advance in genealogy scholarship.
4 Comments
I suspect a lot of us newcomers (I started back in 2014) fall into this trap. When I was first on Ancestry.com I made somewhat indiscriminate use of other family tree records to get my own tree going. When I realized how iffy a lot of this was it took about a year to prune this bad info out of my tree. My approach now to secondary sources is that if I’ve not corresponded with the source, don’t use it unless verified by a primary source. That said, other people’s trees can provide suggestions and hints, but as always ‘trust, but verify!’
Excellent reply, Dick. More and more primary information out there, much of it free, but even the sites that charge can save researchers a great deal of money. I know of someone who ‘finds’ massive amounts of information but can’t get it since she isn’t a member of any site. However she saves all the links and when there is a “free” time on the site, she just logs in and downloads everything. Mind you, her memory and ability to keep all the information updated is much ‘younger’ than mine so it really works for her. I’ve been so impressed with what she has done and nearly all that primary information has been FREE!
Of course your writer bemoans the ‘other’ information out there. I’m still dead AND my father’s sister on too many sites but no one will listen to me and make the changes. That kind of information is almost impossible to remove or deny and that is the other side of the Genealogy Information Coin.
I do well from the grave, don’t I?
I sincerely hope that you do NOT suggest that a US Census form is proof of accuracy! If you do, than I must tell you that you had best think again. In fact, the census takers are some of the worst offenders for inaccurate statements and enumerations. And new arrivals not familiar with the language often do not understand what is being asked of them, so give misinformation.
Birth certificates all also full of inaccuracies, as are death certificates -both of which contain information given by a relative of the subject. (My mother gave ages for herself for the 3 children who lived , each age a few years younger than the birth before it… as example.)
Then, far worse is the almost total fabrication of what is called the adoptee’s birth certificate in which the only entry likely to be correct is the date of birth. If you doubt this, come on over and I’ll show you my adoptee birth certificate and my original one.
Immigrant information on ship’s Alien Manifest lists is notorious for misinformation on many levels.
Family bibles are a wealth of misinformation… all non-intentional but wrong never-the-less. My paternal grandmother has a date of marriage for my parents that is not true given that on the date in question my father was on a US Naval ship in the middle of the South Pacific -this confirmed by ship’s muster rolls from the US Navy ca WWII. In the same bible is the name of a young boy purported to by my grandmother’s next to youngest son… In reality he was one of my Aunts’ sons born out of wedlock and sandwiched in the mix of already 10 children of my grandparents -something very frequently done to keep the family skeletons in the closet while preserving the child’s place in his/her own family.
As for other ‘records’ they are just as much suspect as any other ‘history’ from a self-proclaimed family or other historian, published or non-published, academic or non-academic. The history proclaimed is not necessarily the actual event… Think George Washington and the myth of the cherry tree; or Johnny Appleseed; or David Crocket and the mythical bear… etc. etc. etc.
There are indeed records, as there are indeed facts. The two are NOT mutually inclusive, but they are often fictitious and misleading.
Information is NOT fact, nor is absence of record negation of fact. As PT Barnum once said, there is a sucker born every minute. Take care not to become one.
—> I sincerely hope that you do NOT suggest that a US Census form is proof of accuracy!
Nothing is ever perfect.
Original birth certificates, christening records, marriage records, death certificates, obituaries, census records, pension applications, and other records made at the time of an event sometimes contain errors. However, they tend to have much lower error rates than the typical “family legends” and “that’s what Aunt Millie told me” stories.
