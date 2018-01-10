Historical Issues of Perth Amboy (New Jersey) News Now Available Online

The New Jersey Digital Newspaper Project has announced that the Perth Amboy Evening News, from 1903 to 1922, will be the first New Jersey newspaper to be digitized and made publically available through the Library of Congress Chronicling America website. Part of the National Digital Newspaper Program, the New Jersey Digital Newspaper Project is a collaboration between Rutgers University Libraries, the New Jersey State Archives, and the New Jersey State Library. The project is supported by a $186,204 grant that was awarded in August 2016 from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of a long-term effort to develop an Internet-based, searchable database of U.S. newspapers from all 50 states.

Prior to this digitization project, historical newspapers held by the New Jersey State Archives were only searchable through an onsite microfilm reader in Trenton, NJ.

You can read more in an announcement from the Rutgers University Libraries at: http://bit.ly/2EuOjdk.

The Library of Congress Chronicling America website is available at: https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov.